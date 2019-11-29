Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL Cong releases CCTV footage of 'irregularities' in Guj exam

The opposition Congress on Friday demanded cancellation of a written test conducted recently by the Gujarat government for recruitment of non- secretariat clerks and office assistants. It alleged large scale irregularities to favour candidates having links with the ruling BJP, and released CCTV footage of two different exam centres in Wadhwan town of Surendranagar district to prove its claim.

The exam was conducted by Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) on November 17. In one video clip, a candidate can be seen copying from a chit, which he apparently acquired when he was outside the exam hall for over 30 minutes, while in another video, a candidate can be seen checking his mobile phone, which is prohibited.

The person in the second video clicked a photograph of his paper in the presence of the exam supervisor as well. Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda claimed such irregularities took place at many other centres to help those who were associated with the ruling party.

"Though we do not have videos of other centres, we are sure such irregularities took place at many exam centres. We recently made a representation on it to the governor also," he said.

"This recruitment scam is larger than the Vyapam scam of Madhya Pradesh. The BJP government has played with the future of over 10 lakh candidates who appeared for this exam," Chavda told reporters here.

"This is not the first time such a scam has emerged. Gujarat government has failed to bring transparency in any exam it has conducted in recent times. Transparency is intentionally compromised to help those candidates who are linked to the BJP. Many party workers were given government jobs using such malpractice," alleged Chavda.

Apart from scrapping the clerk's exam conducted on November 17, the Congress leader demanded a judicial inquiry into all 11 recruitment tests conducted by the government in recent times.

Asit Vora, chairperson of GSSSB, refused to comment on the CCTV footage, and said the government will issue a statement soon after going through the allegations made by Congress.

