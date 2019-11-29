Uddhav Thackeray formally takes charge as Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray formally took charge as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Friday. Earlier during the day, a plate bearing the name 'Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' was put up outside the chief minister's office in the state secretariat in south Mumbai. Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, was sworn-in as the chief minister on Thursday evening. Hours later, he presided over the first cabinet meeting.

Thackeray is heading the government of a three-party alliance, 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', whose main constituents are the Sena, the NCP and the Congress.

Besides Thackeray, six other ministers - two each from the Sena, the Congress and the NCP - also took oath.

In his first presser after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray got irked after a reporter asked Uddhav, "Has Shiv Sena become secular."

"Secular ka matlab kya hai? Samvidhaan mein jo kuch hai woh hai," Uddhav said at the press conference.

Thackeray, who was sworn in the CM hours earlier, chaired the first meeting of his cabinet at Sahyadri Guest House in south Mumbai.

He said the first decision of the cabinet was to approve Rs 20 crore fund for conserving Raigad Fort, which was the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

