Accompanied by Sena leaders, Aaditya Thackeray holds late night meet with Sharad Pawar

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Aaditya Thackeray holds late night meet with Sharad Pawar

Shiv Sena leader and newly-elected MLA Aaditya Thackeray visited the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar on late Tuesday night. Aaditya was accompanied by Sena leaders Anil Desai and Milind Narvekar. NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who stepped down as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra after having broken ranks with NCP and joined hands with the BJP, has been at Pawar's residence 'Silver Oak' since evening.

Uddhav Thackeray, a nominee of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance for Maharashtra Chief Minister's post, will be sworn in on November 28.

Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had announced at a joint meeting of the three parties that swearing-in of the new government will take place on December 1, but the schedule was apparently changed after Uddhav met Governor.

The Sena president, along with key leaders of Congress and NCP, met Governor BK Koshyari to stake claim to form a government on Tuesday night.

"Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as chief minister on November 28 at Shivaji Park ground," the Sena leader who accompanied him said.

The rest of the cabinet will be sworn in later, he said.

Balasaheb Thorat, leader of the legislative wing of the Congress, confirmed that Thackeray will take oath on November 28.

Meanwhile, the BJP said on Tuesday that it would function as a strong opposition in the Assembly. A meeting of party MLAs and senior leaders was held in the evening.

Speaking to reporters later, BJP leader Ashish Shelar said, "In the meeting, the party decided to function as a strong opposition in the assembly. We wish good luck to the parties which are forming a government."

"The BJP will try to protect the interest of common man," Shelar added.

Also Read | Uddhav to take oath on November 28 as Maha Vikas Aghadi stakes claim to form govt

Also Read | Maharashtra government crisis: Chronology of events​