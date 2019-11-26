Maharashtra government crisis: Chronology of events

Image Source : PTI PHOTO A chronology of events in the Maharashtra government formation

Giving out its order on the floor test in Maharashtra, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said the floor test in the Maharashtra assembly for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority in the assembly will be conducted on Wednesday. It also said the entire proceeding should be telecast live. The apex court also directed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to ensure that all elected members of the house are sworn in on Wednesday itself. The entire exercise has to be completed by 5 pm.

Here is a chronology of events in the Maharashtra government formation

October 21, 2019: Elections for 14th Legislative Assembly carried out in Maharashtra for 288 seats.

October 24: Results declared. BJP gets 105 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena which got 56 seats. NCP got 54 seats while the Congress secured 44 seats.

November 9: Governor invites BJP to indicate willingness to form the government while giving it 48 hours to prove that it has the requisite majority.

November 10: BJP expresses inability to form government.

November 10: Shiv Sena asked by Governor to convey its willingness to form government by granting it 24 hours to demonstrate its majority.

November 11: Shiv Sena stakes claim to form government while submitting that it has the majority support. It also requests for three days time to give the letters of support.

November 11: Governor declines to accommodate the request for three days and rejects the claim of Shiv Sena to form the government. Governor invites NCP to indicate its willingness and ability to form government.

November 12: Governor's decision in rejecting Shiv Sena's claim to form the government with requisite support challenged in SC.

November 12: President's rule imposed in Maharashtra.

November 13: Shiv Sena does not mention its plea challenging the governor's decision in SC.

November 22: Combine agrees to name of Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of the post-poll alliance "Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi".

November 23: President's rule revoked at 5.47 am on Saturday, Fadnavis sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister, Ajit Pawar as Dy CM.

November 23: Combine moves SC challenging Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari's decision, seek urgent hearing. SC registry posts the matter for hearing on Sunday.

November 24: SC asks Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to place before it tomorrow morning letters of Maharashtra Governor recommending revocation of President's rule, issues notice to Centre and others.

November 25: SC says it will pass an order at 10.30 am on Tuesday on the issue of floor test for the Maharashtra government led by Devendra Fadnavis.

November 26: SC asks Maha governor to ensure that floor test is held on Nov 27, exercise to be over by 5 pm and entire proceedings has to be live telecast.

