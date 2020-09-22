China has no intention to fight either cold war or a hot one with any country: Xi Jinping at UNGA

Image Source : ANI Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses UNGA debate.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday addressed the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) debate. Addressing via video conferencing, Jinping said China is the largest developing country in world-committed to peaceful, open, cooperative and common development. We will never seek hegemony, expansion or sphere of influence. We've no intention to fight either cold war or a hot one with any country.

"We will continue to narrow differences and resolve disputes with others through dialogue and negotiation," Xi Jinping said at 75th UNGA debate.

Jinping, while speaking on coronavirus pandemic as a majority of nations have blamed Beijing for the contagious disease, said any attempt of politicising the coronavirus pandemic or stigmatization must be rejected.

Countries should put people and life first in their response to coronavirus, Jinping added.

ALSO READ | Winter is Coming: India prepares for test of endurance amid China row

ALSO READ | India bolsters dominance in over 20 strategic heights overlooking China at friction points near Pangong Lake

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage