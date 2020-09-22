Winter is Coming: India prepares for test of endurance amid China row

Image Source : PTI An army convoy carrying military material on its way to Ladakh amid border tension with China, at Manali-Leh highway.

India-China border tension is continuing even after series of commander-level talks between both the armies, to discuss the five-point agenda that was decided between EAM S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart in Moscow, Russia. India in the past one month has foiled several attempts of China's unilaterally trying to change the status quo at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has gained strategic advantage at as many as 20 friction points, also occupying heights at Finger 4 overlooking Chinese troops. However, at this point, both the armies are pilling up for long haul as the 'Winter is Coming'. India-China Corps Commander level talks were held on Tuesday (September 22) with little progress. The talks will continue to take place in future as India continues to push China to get back to April-May status, asking its troops to de-escalate at friction points.

With very little or no improvement at the border, now both the armies are preparing for long haul winter as snowfall is likely to begin in coming weeks that will shoot down temprature down, creating challening conditions for the survival.

Winter is Coming: How Indian Army is preparing for long haul amid tensions with China

Indian Army has started process of stock pilling including essentials.

Sources say army is also procuring Russian rents as a Kanpur based ordinance factory has been approached for the same.

While several way are being considered by the armed forces for survival during winters, ITBP jawans may rely on Shakkarpara — a north Indian sweet snack which prepared using sugar, wheat flour and is very common in north Indian homes.

Another challene is the availability of the drinking water. For this, piped water near heights occupied by the Indian Army is also being arranged.

However, troops have to be largely dependent on snow to be used as water source.

Converting snow into drinking water will be done by melting snow using heater and straining it to a drinking level.

More than 30,000 soldiers have been deployed additionally in eastern Ladakh since the Galwan clash.

