Image Source : AP Wounded Kurdish fighters protest against Turkey's aggression.

Turkey on Wednesday invaded Syria by having its military cross the border and enter the northern region of Syria and launched a massive military operation against the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK).

The offensive which Ankara claims is aimed at 'clearing the border area of terrorists and creating a security zone' has received its fair share of criticism from around the world.

A day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the invasion, Finland has come out and vocally condemned Turkey for its actions.

According to Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne, Turkey's actions have exacerbated the already-complicated humanitarian situation in Syria and could potentially spark a new refugee crisis.

Finland has even gone one step ahead and pledged to stop all arms exports to Ankara.

“Turkey's actions are exacerbating the already-complicated crisis in Syria. We are very concerned about the effects these measures could have on the humanitarian situation in Syria”, Social Democrat Prime Minister Antti Rinne said in the press release.

A member of Finnish Parliament, Antti Kaikkonen tweeted, "Turkey launches a military operation in northern Syria. The situation is serious. As far as my area of responsibility is concerned, Finland does not export military material to countries at war or to human rights abuses. In this situation, no new arms export licenses are granted from Finland to Turkey."

Image Source : AP Turkey faces wide-spread condemnation for Syria invasion

The Finnish government also issued a press release condemning the offense and asked Turkey to call off it off immediately.

Earlier US President Donald Trump said that while he stood by his move to remove the US troops from the region he did not endore Turkey's move to enter the area with its military.

Donald Trump's statement on Turkey invasion of Syria

"This morning, Turkey, a NATO member, invaded Syria. The United States does not endorse this attack and has made it clear to Turkey that this operation is a bad idea," Trump said hours after Turkish forces entered northern Syria.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on the matter that any military operation must fully respect the UN Charter and international humanitarian law.

The UN Security Council's President, South African ambassador Jerry Matthews Matjila asked Turkey to "protect civilians" and exersice "maximum restraint."

Real-Time Fighting Continues in Northern Syria

European Union Chief Jean Claude Juncker 'demanded' Turkey to halt its military operation, telling Ankara that EU will not be paying for any safezone that might be created.

NATO, where Turkey is a member, urged Turkey to show restraint, while acknowledging that Ankara had 'legitimate security concerns'.

Egypt’s foreign ministry condemned Turkey's offensive as "blatant and unacceptable attack on the sovereignity of a brotherly Arab state."

Speaking of Arab States, Saudi Arabia also had its say on the matter, the Kingdom's foreign ministry said on Twitter, "Turkish Army's aggression would hae negitive repercussions on the security and stability of the region."

#KSA pointed out that the seriousness of this aggression on northeastern Syria has negative repercussions on the security and stability of the region, especially undermining the int'l efforts in combating ISIS organization. — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) October 9, 2019

Syria's Foreign Ministry condemned Turkey's plans, calling it a "blatant violation" of international law and vowing to repel an incursion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged Presiden Erdogen to think carefully before making the move.

UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement, "This risks destabilising the region, exacerbating humanitarian suffering, and undermining the progress made against Daesh which should be our collective focus."

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Turkey's operation would lead to further destabilisation of the region and could strengthen ISIL. He urged Turkey to end the operation.

French Defence Minister Florence Parly said that the Turkish offensive is dangerous and should stop.

"[It is] dangerous for the security of the Kurds. Dangerous because it benefits Islamic State, which we have been fighting for five years. It must stop," Parly wrote on Twitter.