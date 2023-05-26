South Korean flight with 194 passengers onboard HORRIBLY flies with open door I What happened NEXT? VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER South Korean flight with 194 passengers onboard flies with open door

In a bizarre incident, a passenger 'accidentally' opened an emergency exit door during a South Korean flight on Friday, causing a massive air stir inside the plane.

According to the statement released by the Transport Ministry, the incident happened on Asiana Airlines Airbus A321 aircraft where some fellow passengers even tried to stop the person from opening the door, but it was eventually opened partially.

Video footage apparently taken by a person on board that was posted on social media, which went viral, shows some passengers’ hair being whipped by the air blowing into the cabin through the open door.

Police detained the accused

Luckily, the flight landed safely. The incident terrified some passengers but no one was injured, though some passengers were assessed at a hospital, Asiana and Transport Ministry officials said.

Police detained the unidentified person who opened the door, the airline said. Their motive wasn’t immediately known.

The passengers included teenage athletes who plan to attend track and field competitions in Ulsan, another southeastern city.

(With inputs from agency)

