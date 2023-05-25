Dubai-bound IndiGo flight suffers bird hit at Mangaluru Airport; aborts take-off

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Dubai-bound IndiGo flight suffers bird hit

Mangaluru: A Dubai-bound IndiGo flight aborted take-off after the aircraft was hit by a bird at Mangaluru International Airport on Thursday morning and a major tragedy was averted in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district. The incident occurred at around 8:30 am. The IndiGo flight was scheduled to fly from Mangaluru to Dubai. The incident caused panic among the passengers.

One of the wings got hit by a bird when the flight had crossed the taxiway and was all set to take off. The pilot immediately informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) about the incident and cancelled the take-off. The 160 passengers on the flight were deplaned, and the aircraft was declared ‘aircraft on the ground’ for a thorough engineering inspection.

The authorities made alternate arrangements for the passengers to fly to Dubai. The passengers were later accommodated on another IndiGo aircraft to fly to Dubai. The rescheduled Dubai flight left at 11.05 am. The flight is being inspected by the technicians.

(With IANS inputs)

