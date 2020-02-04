Qatar plane makes emergency landing after woman gives birth midair

A Bangkok-bound Qatar Airways flight from Doha made an emergency landing in Kolkata in the wee hours of Tuesday after it was diverted to facilitate the medical treatment of a Thai national in the advanced stage of pregnancy. The woman gave birth to a baby in the flight itself after the pilot informed the Kolkata Air Traffic control about the medical emergency.

The flight made an emergency landing at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport at 3.07 a.m., an airport source said.

The mother and the baby were rushed to a private hospital, where both are fine.

The flight departed for Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport at 5.54 a.m.

ALSO READ | IndiGo, Qatar Airways enter into codeshare agreement

ALSO READ | Have no interest in Air India, only IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO