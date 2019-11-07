Image Source : PTI IndiGo, Qatar Airways enter into codeshare agreement.

In line with its international expansion plans, budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Thursday signed a one-way codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways.

In aviation parlance, a codeshare agreement allows two airlines to sell seats on each others' flights in order to provide passengers with a wider choice of destinations.

Accordingly, the one-way codeshare deal between the two carriers will enable Qatar Airways to place its code on IndiGo flights between Doha and Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

"This is the second codeshare agreement for IndiGo as part of its growth strategy for international markets," the airline said in a statement.

"Qatar Airways will place its code "QR" on IndiGo operated flights between the mentioned destinations."

The Indian budget carrier already has a codeshare agreement with Turkish Airways.

At present, IndiGo has a fleet of over 200 aircraft and offers close to 1,500 daily flights and connects 60 domestic and 23 international destinations.

ALSO READ | Have no interest in Air India, only IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

ALSO READ | IndiGo and Qatar Airways to get into code-share pact