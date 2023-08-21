Pakistan: Six members of minority Ahmadi community arrested for posing as Muslims

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Representative Image

Six members of the minority Ahmadi community in Pakistan were arrested on Sunday for allegedly posing themselves as Muslims.

Pakistani Constitutional amendment in 1974 declared Ahmadis as non-Muslims.

The Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan protested the arrest of members of the minority community stating that the radical Islamists Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists were indulged in provoking the people against the Ahmadis and getting the FIR registered against them.

The TLP was also allegedly involved in torching some 20 churches and over 80 homes of Christians in Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad last Wednesday over the blasphemy allegations against two Christians.

Police officer Ashfaq Khan said that the arrested Ahmadis were identified as Wajahat Ahmad Qamar, Shafique Adil, Nasir Ahmad, Mudassir Ahmad, Shiraz Ahmad and Umer Ahmad Bajwa who were held for "posing themselves as Muslims."

Under 298C of PPC, Ahmadis may face three years imprisonment and a fine for posing themselves as Muslims.

(With PTI inputs)

