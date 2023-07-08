Pakistan: Seven including children killed in gas explosion in van in Punjab province

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Explosion in van

Pakistan: Around seven people, including two children, lost their lives after a fire erupted in a passenger van in eastern Pakistan on Saturday. According to a government official, the dead included four members of the same family. Among the seven deceased persons, there was a woman with his daughter and two granddaughters. Moreover, eight other passengers receive burn injuries of various degrees.

The incident occurred after a liquefied petroleum gas cylinder fitted in the van leaked and exploded in the Sargodha district of Punjab province, official Nabeel Bhatti said.

He further informed that after the explosion the van was immediately engulfed in flames. As per the official, five passengers lost their lives at the scene. While two others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

In the incident, three other people were charred beyond recognition. Punjab Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered an investigation taking cognisance of the matter.

