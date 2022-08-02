Pakistan army helicopter on flood relief mission goes missing in Balochistan province

Follow us on Image Source : AP Motorcyclists navigate a flooded road after heavy rains, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, July 25, 2022

Pakistan army helicopter carrying six individuals, including two top commanders, is feared to have crashed while on a flood relief operation. According to the details, the helicopter lost contact with air traffic control while in the restive Balochistan province on Monday.

The helicopter, which took off from an area called Uthal, was headed for the Pakistan Air Force base in Masroor in Karachi before it disappeared and lost contact with ATC.

Major General Babar Iftikhar, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations - the media wing of Pakistan's armed forces, said the helicopter was on a flood relief operation.

A police source said that the helicopter apparently crashed near a place called Sassi Pannu in a mountainous region off Lasbela.

Police teams which have reached there found no survivors.

“The local area police received a call from some residents of the area that they had seen a helicopter crash,” the source said.

According to another source, the search and rescue operation team will require at least three hours to reach the crash site, but police teams have arrived there.

The passengers included two top commanders, Director General of the Pakistan Coast Guards Major General Amjad and Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ahmad, Commander 12 Corps.

Lt General Sarfaraz was seen as the next potential Chief of the Army Staff after the retirement of Lt General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the current army chief.

