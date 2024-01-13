Nepal: 12 killed, including two Indians, after passenger bus plunges into Rapti river

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representational Image

Kathmandu: A passenger bus on Friday plunged into the Rapti river located in Nepal's Lumbini province, causing the deaths of at least 12 people, including two Indians. The bus was heading to Kathmandu from Nepalgunj when it veered off the Rapti bridge in Bhgalubang and plunged into the river along the East-West Highway, according to Kathmandu Post.

As of Saturday, five passengers died during treatment while the bodies of seven others were recovered from the site of the accident. The Indian nationals were identified as Mune (31) and Yogendra Ram Jogendra (67). Some of the other victims were identified as Kusum Basnet, Saurabh Bista, Tara Kanta Pandey, Mun Bahadur Rawat, Rambaran Harichand and Deepak Kami.

At least 23 people were injured in the accident, and eight of them were rushed to the Nepalgunj Medical Teaching Hospital in Kolhapur for treatment. Two Indian nationals are receiving treatment in the Kolhapur-based hospital, according to deputy inspector of police Sundar Tiwari.

Seven injured persons have been taken to Butwal while two others are being treated at the Bhalubang Hospital. The reason behind the accident is not yet clear, police said. Bus driver Lal Bahadur Nepali (28) has been taken into custody for investigation.

In October last year, at least 12 Indian nationals and a Nepalese driver were injured after their vehicle overturned on the road in Makawanpur district near Kathmandu. The vehicle was heading towards Kathmandu from Birgunj, a southern Nepal town. It carried 12 pilgrims, including three children, and overturned after the driver lost control at Indrsarowar Rural Municipality, near Matatirtha area in the district.

