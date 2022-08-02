Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit LIVE Updates: US House Speaker lands in Taipei amid high tensions with China

Follow us on Image Source : AP People walk past a billboard welcoming U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, Aug 2, 2022.

Nancy Pelosi Taiwan visit Live Updates: United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi despite all warnings from China landed in Taiwan, amid welcome billboards placed in capital city Taipei. China has warned the United States to be ready for dire consequences if Pelosi's Taiwan visit advances. The United States will "pay the price" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan during her Asia trip. However, hitting back at Beijing, the White House said that China is overreacting towards Pelosi's visit saying she has every right to visit the self-ruled island despite Beijing viewing it as a highly provocative challenge. Meanwhile, Taiwan has also issued statements saying that it is fully prepared to defend itself. Taiwan's military said it is "determined, capable and confident" that it can protect the island against threats by China over a potential visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "We are meticulously preparing various plans and appropriate troops will be dispatched to respond". Amid all this, Chinese Sukhoi-35 jets are doing sorites in-around Taiwanese territory.

