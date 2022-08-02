Tuesday, August 02, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit LIVE Updates: US House Speaker lands in Taipei amid high tensions with China
Live now

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit LIVE Updates: US House Speaker lands in Taipei amid high tensions with China

Nancy Pelosi Taiwan visit Live Updates: The United States will "pay the price" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan during her Asia trip, China warned US. However, hitting back at Beijing, the White House said that China is overreacting towards Pelosi's visit.

Shashwat Bhandari Written By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: August 02, 2022 20:27 IST
Nancy Pelosi live updates, China warns United States
Image Source : AP People walk past a billboard welcoming U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, Aug 2, 2022.

Nancy Pelosi Taiwan visit Live Updates: United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi despite all warnings from China landed in Taiwan, amid welcome billboards placed in capital city Taipei. China has warned the United States to be ready for dire consequences if Pelosi's Taiwan visit advances. The United States will "pay the price" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan during her Asia trip. However, hitting back at Beijing, the White House said that China is overreacting towards Pelosi's visit saying she has every right to visit the self-ruled island despite Beijing viewing it as a highly provocative challenge. Meanwhile, Taiwan has also issued statements saying that it is fully prepared to defend itself. Taiwan's military said it is "determined, capable and confident" that it can protect the island against threats by China over a potential visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "We are meticulously preparing various plans and appropriate troops will be dispatched to respond". Amid all this, Chinese Sukhoi-35 jets are doing sorites in-around Taiwanese territory.

Latest World News

Live updates :Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 02, 2022 8:27 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Nancy Pelosi lands in Taipei, Taiwan despite serious warning from China

    US aircraft carrying House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has landed in Taipei, Taiwan. 

    Nancy Pelosi's plane arrived in Taipei even as Chinese fighter jets including Sukhoi-35 were doing sorties in-around Taiwan. 

  • Aug 02, 2022 8:24 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Chinese fighter jets crossing Taiwan Strait, reports AFP

    Chinese fighter jets has crossed Taiwan Strait, reports AFP News Agency citing state media. The US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is shortly expected to arrive in Taiwan.

Top News

Latest News