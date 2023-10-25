India resumes some visa services in Canada including entry, business and medical

Follow us on Image Source : AP PM Narendra Modi and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

New Delhi: In a massive development amid diplomatic row with Canada, India on Wednesday (October 25) will resume visa services in Canada for four categories - Entry visa, Business visa, Medical visa and Conference visa from Thursday (October 26). The government of India had suspended the visa services for Canadian nationals in September, according to the High Commission of India in Ottawa.

"The High Commission of India in Ottawa, Canada and its Consulates General in Toronto and Vancouver were constrained to suspend visa services temporarily because of safety and security considerations. After a considered review of the security situation that takes into account some recent Canadian measures in this regard, it has been decided to resume visa services for the following categories with effect from October 26, 2023," the press release said on Wednesday.

"Further decisions, as appropiate, would be intimated based on continuing evaluation of the situation," it added.

The move came days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India is looking at resuming visa services for Canadians "very soon" if it sees progress in the safety of its diplomats in Canada.

Jaishankar had said that the primary reason behind India temporarily stopping the visa services a few weeks ago was the concern over the safety and security of its diplomats in Canada and that Ottawa's inability to provide a secure environment to the Indian officials challenges the most fundamental aspect of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

What had the government said earlier?

"Important notice from the Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21st September 2023 (Thursday), Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice," read the notice. Notably, earlier, India had suspended visa services for Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

India-Canada relations

The tension between the two nations soared to a new low which prompted the expulsion of diplomats from their respective countries. Canadian PM Justion Trudeau had alleged that he has "credible information" about India's link with the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Ministry of External Affairs had rejected the claims and said Ottawa did not proffer any "proof" that could ascertain Canadian PM's claim.

The Ministry had asked the Canadian Embassy in New Delhi to minimise the diplomatic presence as it considers Ottawa had many staff whose roles were questionable. Also, New Delhi announced the suspension of visa services for Canadians.

Trudeau had clarified that he was not trying to provoke New Delhi but rather wanted his Indian counterpart to address the issue properly.

"The government of India needs to take this matter with the utmost seriousness. We are doing that, we are not looking to provoke or escalate," news agency Reuters quoted the Canadian PM as saying.

Trudeau's allegations

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this month alleged that the Indian government's decision to revoke the diplomatic immunity of 41 Canadian diplomats is making normal life difficult for millions of people in both nations.

"The Indian government is making it unbelievably difficult for life as usual to continue for millions of people in India and in Canada. And they’re doing it by contravening a very basic principle of diplomacy,” he told to reporters in Ontario, news agency ANI reported citing Canada-based television network Global News.

He went on to say that he is really worried about this for the happiness and well-being of the millions of Canadians who are descended from people who lived on the Indian subcontinent. A day prior to Trudeau's comments, Canada announced that it had removed 41 diplomats in response to an announcement from India that it was revoking their status.

MEA's response to Trudeau's allegations

Earlier on October 20, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said no international norms were violated in India seeking parity in the mutual diplomatic presence in New Delhi and Ottawa.

Canada had accused India of violating the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly had said Canada has removed 41 diplomats and their 42 dependents from India amid the ongoing row between the two countries. "We reject any attempt to portray the implementation of parity as a violation of international norms," the external affairs ministry had said.

