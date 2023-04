Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Earthquake was recorded in the sea 96 km north of Tuban

Indonesia: An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 on the Richter Scale hit the north coast of Java in Indonesia Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was recorded in the sea 96 km north of Tuban around 3:25 pm IST.

The epicenter of the quake that hit the region at 09:55:45 GMT, was initially determined to be at 6.0255 degrees south latitude and 112.0332 degrees east longitude, news agency IANS reported quoting Xinhua News Agency. Its depth was 594.028 km.

