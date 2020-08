Image Source : FILE Earthquake on Afghan-Tajikistan border

Earthquake hit Afghanistan-Tajikistan border on Tuesday afternoon. The region bear proximity to Jammu and Kashmir. The magnitude of the quake was measured to be 4.3. The epicentre was located near Dushambe in Tajikistan. The epicentre was located 65 km deep inside the ground. It is not yet clear whether tremors of the quake were felt in Jammu and Kashmir.

There are no reports of damage to property and/or life.

(More to follow)

