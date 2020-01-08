Image Source : AP Iran used the funds provided by previous administration to attack America: Trump

There was no love lost between US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama over Iran. Obama spent much of his political capital, prestige and influence to bring world powers together to make a nuclear deal with Iran. But Donald Trump was dead against this and he soon withdrew from the important pact. On Wednesday in his address to his country over the issue, Donald Trump made his displeasure public yet again as he blamed funds given by "previous administration" was used by Iran to attack America.

At the outset, Trump declared that as long as he was President of the US, Iran will not be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. During his address on Iran, Trump justified America's drone attack on top Iran commander Qasem Soleimani. Trump said that Soleimani hands were "drenched in American and Iranian blood".

Iran and US have been bitter rivals since the Iranian revolution in 1979. Former US President Barack Obama took great efforts to bridge the gap and brought Iran on the negotiation table with US, UK, Russia, France, China and Germany. This resulted in a landmark nuclear deal between the world powers and Iran in the year 2015. The deal significantly reduced Iran's capability to develop a nuclear weapon, something that US has been dead against. The deal granted some concessions to Iran in return of its promise to not develop nuclear weapons.

However, critics of the deal argued that the deal does not limit Iran's nuclear capabilities. Donald Trump has openly criticised the nuclear deal even before he became US President. Under his presidency, the US withdrew from the nuclear deal.

During his address on Iran today, Trump seemed to stress that concessions to Iran given by previous Obama administration gave Iran space to work against US interests in Middle East, particularly in Syria.

Although Trump did not name Obama administration during his speech, the reference was evident.

