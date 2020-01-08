Image Source : AP (FILE) Full text of Donald Trump's address on Iran attack

United States President Donald Trump addressed the media late Wednesday, house after Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting at least two bases where US military and coalition forces are stationed in Iraq. Trump said that no Americans were harmed in the attack by Iran on US bases in Iraq, offering to embrace peace along with the Iranian leadership.

FULL TEXT OF DONALD TRUMP'S ADDRESS:

As long as I am President of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. No Americans were harmed in last night's attack by the Iranian regime. We suffered no casualties. All our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases. Our great American forces are prepared for anything. Iran appears to be standing down which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world. No American or Iraqi lives were lost because of the precautions taken, the dispersal forces and an early warning system that worked very well. I salute the incredible skill and courage of America's men and women in uniform for far too long, all the way back to 1979 to be exact. Nations have tolerated Iran's destructive and destabilizing behavior in the Middle-East and beyond. Those days are over. Iran has been the leading sponsor of terror and their pursuit of nuclear weapons, threatens the civilised world. We will never let that happen. Last we took decisive action to stop a ruthless terrorists from threatening American lives. On my directions, the United States military eliminated world's top terrorist Qasem Soleimani. As the head of the Quds force, Soleimani was personally responsible for some of the worst atrocities. He trained terrorist armies, launching terror strikes against civilian targets, he field bloody civil wars all across the region. He viciously wounded and murdered thousands of US troops including the planting of roadside bombs. Soleimani directed the recent attacks on US personnel in Iraq that badly wounded four service members and killed one American and he orchestrated assault on the US embassy in Baghdad. In recent days, he was planning new attacks on American targets but we stopped him. Soleimani's hands were drenched in both American and Iranian blood. He should have been terminated long ago. By removing Soleimani, we have sent a powerful message, if you value your own lives you will not threaten the lives of our people. As we continue to evaluate options and response to Iranian aggression, the United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime. These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior. Iran's hostility after the foolish Iran nuclear deal was signed in 2013 and they were given 150 billion dollars, not to mention 1.8 billion dollars in cash. Instead of saying Thankyou to the US, they chanted death to America. Infact, they chanted death to America the day the agreement was signed. Then Iran went on a terror spree funded by the money from the deal and created hell in Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Iraq. The missiles fired last night at us and our allies were paid for with the funds made available by the last administration. The regime also greatly tightened the reins on their own country, even recently killing 1,500 people at the many protests taking place all throughout Iran. The very defective JCPOA expires shortly anyway and gives Iran a clear and quick path to nuclear breakout. Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions and support for terrorism. The time has come for UK, Germany, France, Russia, China to recognise this reality. They must now break away from the remnants of the Iran deal or JCPOA. And we all must work together toward making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and peaceful place. We must also make a deal that allows Iran to thrive and prosper and take advantage of its enormous and untapped potential. Iran can be a great country. Peace and stability cannot prevail in the Middle East as long as Iran continues to foment violence, hatred and unrest. The civilised world must send a clear and unified message to the Iranian regime - your campaign of terror, murder, mayhem will not be tolerated any longer. It will not be allowed to go forward. Today, I am going to ask NATO to become much more involved in the Middle East process. Over the last 3 years under my leadership, our economy is stronger than ever before. America has achieved energy independence. These historic accomplishments that nobody thought were possible. We are the number one producer of oil and natural gas anywhere in the world. We are independent. We do not need the Middle east oil. The American military has been completely rebuilt under my administration at a cost of Rs 2.5 trillion dollars. US armed forces are stronger than ever before. Our missiles are big, powerful, accurate, lethal and fast. Under construction are many hypersonic missiles. The fact that we have this great military and equipment does not mean we have to use it. We do not want to use it. American strength, both military and economic, is the best deterrent. Three months ago after destroying 100 percent of ISIS and its territorial caliphate, we killed Al-Baghdadi who is responsible for so much death including the mass beheadings of Christians, Muslims and all who stood in his way. He was a monster. Al-Baghdadi was trying again to build the ISIS caliphate and failed. Tens of thousands of ISIS fighters have been killed or captured during my administration. ISIS is a natural enemy of Iran. The destruction of ISIS is good for Iran and we should work together on this and other shared priorities. Finally to the people and leaders of Iran, we want you to have a great future, one that you deserve, prosperity at home and harmony with nations over the world. The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it. Thankyou and God bless America!

