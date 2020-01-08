Donald Trump Iran Address: Major statements made by the US President

Image Source : AP US President Donald Trump during his address on Iran

US President Donald Trump addressed the nation for the first time on Wednesday after Iran carried out retaliatory strikes at US forces in Iraq. Iran struck back at the United States early on Wednesday for killing its most powerful military commander, firing a barrage of ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases that house American troops in what the Iranian supreme leader said was a “slap” against America's military presence in the region.

Here are the major statements US President Donald Trump made during his address on Iran:

"ISIS is a natural enemy of Iran, fall of ISIS is in Iran's interest"

"USA does not need middle eastern oil"

"Nuclear deal with Iran was foolish"

"Iran used the funds provided by previous administration to attack America"

"Soleimani's hands were drenched in American and Iranian blood"

" No American lives were lost in Iran attack"

"Minimal damage was sustained by US in Iran Attack"

"As long as I am President, Iran will not be allowed to have nuclear weapons"

Iran's top military commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a drone attack on Sunday.

Iran retaliated by launching missile strikes on bases used by US forces inside Iraq.

Iranian retaliation is another dangerous escalation that could draw the region deeper into turmoil, despite insistence by Washington and Tehran that neither side wants war. U.S. and Iraqi officials said there were no casualties among their forces.

