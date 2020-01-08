Why Al-Assad Air Base in Iraq is important for United States

Image Source : AP Iran launched a missile strike at Al-Assad Airbase in Iraq in early hours of Wednesday (December 8)

Iran launched missiles at US-led coalition forces based in Iraq in early hours of Wednesday (January 8). Among the targets was al-Assad airbase inside Iraq. Choice of al-Assad airbase as a target makes military sense for Iran. At the same time, an attack on al-Assad airbase is highly symbolic. Al-Assad airbase is not just any airbase but it served as a launchpad for US-led Iraq invasion in 2003.

Where is al-Assad Airbase located?

For starters. al-Assad Airbase is situated near Iraq's capital Baghdad. The base is situated 160 km of Baghdad. It is of immense importance with respect to the defence of the national capital. Fighter jets can take-off from al-Assad Airbase and reach Baghdad within minutes in case the city comes under attack Al-Assad airbase is one of the largest and oldest military facility in Iraq. It was built for Iraqi military in the 1980s. It falls in Anbar province of Iraq.

What is inside Al-Assad airbase?

Al-Assad airbase has two runways. One measures 13000 feet while the other measures 14000 feet. To provide safe water to soldiers inside, al-Asad airbase has its own drinking water plant. The airbase has contingency measures against power outages. There is an independent power generation plant at the airbase.

In addition to this, Al-Assad airbase also has a KFC outlet, a Burger King joint, a movie theatre and other recreational facilities to help soldiers unwind.

Who is stationed inside Al-Assad airbase?

US-led coalition troops are stationed inside. There are about 1500 of them. Among these soldiers, there are those from other countries like Belgium and Britain. The base served as major launchpads for US invasion in Iraq in the year 2003.

How big is the base? What does al Assad mean?

Al-Assad airbase has a perimeter that stretches for around 20 kilometres. The word Al-Assad means 'The Lion'

Given all this, it seems logical that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) would choose al-Assad Airbase as a target. It not only a major military base but also, attack on it sends some serious message across the world that Iran may be in a mood for a major retaliation after Qasem Soleimani's death in US drone strike.

Qasem Soleimani was chief of Quds Force, the external operations wing of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

