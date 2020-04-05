Image Source : TWITTER: @QIZHAI Thousands flock to China's Yellow Mountain after coronavirus lockdown is lifted. Photo courtesy: Keith Zhai (Twitter)

Coronavirus in China: As soon as, the Chinese government lifted the travel ban and other restrictions that were brought to contain coronavirus spread, people in mainland China were seen flocking to Huangshan, famously known as Yellow Mountain, located in Anhui province. Anhui province shares its western border with Hubei province, where the novel coronavirus outbreak began. From Wuhan, the epicenter of COVID-19 in China, Huangshan is around 500 km away.

The mountain has been a tourist attraction since ancient times for its spectacular peaks, odd-shaped rocks, seas of cloud and hot springs. Huangshan Mountain was listed as world natural cultural heritage site by UNESCO in 1991.

Chinese health authorities reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including 25 people who had arrived from overseas. The other five cases were in southern China’s Guangdong province, which borders Hong Kong.

Having largely stopped the spread of the disease, the fear is that infected people coming from abroad could spark new outbreaks.

The National Health Commission said that three more people had died, bringing the country’s death toll to 3,329 as of the end of Saturday. The deaths were in Wuhan, where the pandemic began and by far the hardest-hit city in China. The number of confirmed cases stood at 81,669.

