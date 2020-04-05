Pakistan's coronavirus cases surge past 3000-mark; over 1,100 cases reported from Punjab

Image Source : AP Pakistan's coronavirus cases surge past 3000-mark

Pakistan's coronavirus cases rose to 2818 on Saturday whereas Punjab has emerged as the hotspot of the coronavirus cases in Pakistan, with a total of 1131 confirmed cases till now. Punjab province accounts for more than half of the country's total population. Meanwhile, 41 COVID-19 patients have lost their lives so far while 131 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals.

Worst coronavirus-hit states in Pakistan

States Number of COVID-19 cases Punjab 1131 Sindh 839 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 383 Balochistan 175 Gilgit Baltistan 193 Islamabad 75 PoK 12

In Pakistan's COVID-19 cases list Sindh province is second worst-hit after Punjab, with 839 positive cases, followed by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 343, Balochistan 175, Gilgit-Baltistan 193, Islamabad 75 and 11 cases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan's fight against coronavirus

On Friday, the World Bank has approved USD 200 million in aid to Pakistan to help deal with the impact of the novel coronavirus.

On the other hand, Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan announced a massive package to the construction sector to restart the economy, on Friday.

Pandemic Response Effectiveness in Pakistan has been launched by the Islamabad administration that will support the government to prepare and respond to the disease and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness.

ALSO READ | US to witness toughest next two weeks due to rising coronavirus cases: Trump