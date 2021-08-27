Afghanistan crisis: Pakistan preparing to receive 4,000 evacuees

Follow us on Image Source : AP Afghan nationals line up and wait for security checks in Pakistan before entering Afghanistan through a common border crossing point in Chaman, Pakistan.

Pakistan is preparing to receive nearly 4,000 evacuees from Afghanistan, mostly Afghan nationals, as transiting passengers to stay for a limited period, officials said on Friday.

The US embassy had requested the Pakistan government to help in the evacuation efforts ahead of the August 31 deadline to completely withdraw from Afghanistan to cap its longest foreign war, spanning over 20 years after the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

Officials said that the Embassy sought permission for landing or transiting the passengers under three categories: US diplomats/citizens, Afghan nationals and people from other countries.

About 4,000 people, including the Afghans who supported the NATO forces during the war, will be brought to Karachi and Islamabad for stay before being flown to the US.

The Islamabad administration was taking measures to settle the incoming people and it ordered more than 150 hotels in the capital and neighbouring Rawalpindi to stop booking local guests in order to accommodate the foreigners for about three weeks.

Officials said that security has also been increased around the airport and the main highway linking the airport with the capital.

The Sindh provincial government was also making arrangements for boarding and lodging of the passengers in Karachi.

Officials said that initially five special flights are expected to land in Karachi on Saturday, followed by flights to Islamabad and other cities like Multan, Faisalabad and Peshawar.

The passengers will be transported to the designated hotels and guest-houses and stay there until the availability of onward flights. Karachi will be the major destination where nearly 2,000 passengers will be brought from Kabul.

Pakistan has been playing a role in airlifting foreigners from Kabul to help them travel to their countries safely.

ALSO READ | Iranian President says neighbouring countries should support formation of "inclusive" Afghan govt

Latest World News