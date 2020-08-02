Image Source : PTI Yogi govt announces free bus travel for women on Raksha Bandhan

As a special gift to women in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will offer free services to women in its buses of all categories, on the occasion of 'Raksha Bandhan'.

The free bus travel facility will be available for 24 hours, from August 2 midnight till August 3 midnight. The Chief Minister has also ordered intensive patrolling by UP police to ensure women's safety.

The government has asked police to ensure that people adhere to the social distancing norms and strictly follow the guidelines issued in view of Coronavirus pandemic.

The guidelines say that no public program should be held on Raksha Bandhan and that people should celebrate the festival in their houses.

The state government has also announced that all sweet shops and rakhi vendors will be allowed to remain open on this weekend in view of Raksha Bandhan.

