Sunday, September 06, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. With single-day spike of 90,633, India's COVID tally crosses 41 lakh-mark

With single-day spike of 90,633, India's COVID tally crosses 41 lakh-mark

With 90,633 people testing positive for coronavirus infection on Wednesday, India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases while recoveries surged to 31,80,866, according to Union Health Ministry data.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 06, 2020 9:42 IST
With single-day spike of 86,432 cases, India's COVID tally crosses 40 lakh-mark
Image Source : AP

With single-day spike of 86,432 cases, India's COVID tally crosses 40 lakh-mark

With 90,633 people testing positive for coronavirus infection on Wednesday, India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases while recoveries surged to 31,80,866, according to Union Health Ministry data. The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 70,626 with 1,065 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 26,456,575 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 18,646,248 have recovered, 872,473 have died so far. The US, which is the worst-hit country, has 6,334,614. cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 4,046,150, India (3,936,747) and Russia (1,009,995).

State-wise coronavirus cases in India: 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 338 2904 41  50
2 Andhra Pradesh 100880 1187  382104 11941  4347 71 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1525 37  3381 101  8
4 Assam 28507 348  95063 2343  352
5 Bihar 16594 438  128503 2132  735 34 
6 Chandigarh 2143 48  3290 185  69
7 Chhattisgarh 22320 1648  20487 862  356 19 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 301 16  2234 54  2  
9 Delhi 19870 1028  163785 1920  4538 25 
10 Goa 4945 49  15281 534  229
11 Gujarat 16334 150  83419 1146  3091 15 
12 Haryana 14911 858  58580 1409  781 22 
13 Himachal Pradesh 1978 163  4986 21  54
14 Jammu and Kashmir 9547 747  31924 489  770 15 
15 Jharkhand 15005 544  34330 2287  462 15 
16 Karnataka 99636 516  283298 9102  6298 128 
17 Kerala 21867 533  62555 2111  337 11 
18 Ladakh 834 19  2127 42  35  
19 Madhya Pradesh 15688 214  54649 1392  1543 30 
20 Maharashtra 221012 9687  636574 10801  26276 312 
21 Manipur 1872 107  4975 76  36
22 Meghalaya 1374 122  1527 59  15
23 Mizoram 344 19  718 35  0  
24 Nagaland 726 10  3392 31  10  
25 Odisha 25909 93  93774 3443  538
26 Puducherry 5161 49  11107 433  298 18 
27 Punjab 15870 139  43849 1306  1808 69 
28 Rajasthan 14996 206  73245 1346  1122 14 
29 Sikkim 549 40  1347 18  5  
30 Tamil Nadu 51583 50  398366 5859  7748 61 
31 Telengana 32553 362  107530 2927  886
32 Tripura 6220 332  8745 262  144
33 Uttarakhand 7575 387  16056 545  330 18 
34 Uttar Pradesh 59963 1368  195959 5141  3843 81 
35 West Bengal 23390 264  150801 3248  3510 58 
Total# 862320 15925  3180865 73642  70626 1065 

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X