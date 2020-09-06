With single-day spike of 90,633, India's COVID tally crosses 41 lakh-mark

With 90,633 people testing positive for coronavirus infection on Wednesday, India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases while recoveries surged to 31,80,866, according to Union Health Ministry data. The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 70,626 with 1,065 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
As many as 26,456,575 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 18,646,248 have recovered, 872,473 have died so far. The US, which is the worst-hit country, has 6,334,614. cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 4,046,150, India (3,936,747) and Russia (1,009,995).
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|338
|7
|2904
|41
|50
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|100880
|1187
|382104
|11941
|4347
|71
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1525
|37
|3381
|101
|8
|1
|4
|Assam
|28507
|348
|95063
|2343
|352
|7
|5
|Bihar
|16594
|438
|128503
|2132
|735
|34
|6
|Chandigarh
|2143
|48
|3290
|185
|69
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|22320
|1648
|20487
|862
|356
|19
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|301
|16
|2234
|54
|2
|9
|Delhi
|19870
|1028
|163785
|1920
|4538
|25
|10
|Goa
|4945
|49
|15281
|534
|229
|9
|11
|Gujarat
|16334
|150
|83419
|1146
|3091
|15
|12
|Haryana
|14911
|858
|58580
|1409
|781
|22
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1978
|163
|4986
|21
|54
|4
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|9547
|747
|31924
|489
|770
|15
|15
|Jharkhand
|15005
|544
|34330
|2287
|462
|15
|16
|Karnataka
|99636
|516
|283298
|9102
|6298
|128
|17
|Kerala
|21867
|533
|62555
|2111
|337
|11
|18
|Ladakh
|834
|19
|2127
|42
|35
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|15688
|214
|54649
|1392
|1543
|30
|20
|Maharashtra
|221012
|9687
|636574
|10801
|26276
|312
|21
|Manipur
|1872
|107
|4975
|76
|36
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|1374
|122
|1527
|59
|15
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|344
|19
|718
|35
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|726
|10
|3392
|31
|10
|25
|Odisha
|25909
|93
|93774
|3443
|538
|7
|26
|Puducherry
|5161
|49
|11107
|433
|298
|18
|27
|Punjab
|15870
|139
|43849
|1306
|1808
|69
|28
|Rajasthan
|14996
|206
|73245
|1346
|1122
|14
|29
|Sikkim
|549
|40
|1347
|18
|5
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|51583
|50
|398366
|5859
|7748
|61
|31
|Telengana
|32553
|362
|107530
|2927
|886
|9
|32
|Tripura
|6220
|332
|8745
|262
|144
|8
|33
|Uttarakhand
|7575
|387
|16056
|545
|330
|18
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|59963
|1368
|195959
|5141
|3843
|81
|35
|West Bengal
|23390
|264
|150801
|3248
|3510
|58
|Total#
|862320
|15925
|3180865
|73642
|70626
|1065