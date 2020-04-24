9 RPF personnel test coronavirus positive in West Bengal

Image Source : AP 9 new coronavirus cases surface in West Bengal.

As coronavirus positive cases continue to rise across states in the country, at least 9 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, who had recently returned from Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19, an official from the South Eastern Railway (SER) said. The personnel were part of a 28-member RPF contingent from the Kharagpur division of SER, which had returned on April 14 from the national capital with a consignment of arms and ammunition aboard a parcel express train, he said.

After one constable developed coronavirus-like symptoms, his swab was tested at a government facility in West Bengal on Thursday. He was admitted to a designated private COVID-19 hospital at Uluberia after his report came positive, SER spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said. The reports of eight others also came positive, he said.

Apart from the nine RPF personnel, a few tested negative while test reports of the remaining personnel were awaited, the spokesperson said. Ghosh said all the 28 RPF constables had been on mandatory quarantine since their return from Delhi.

Bengal reports 58 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, state tally at 334

On Thursday, West Bengal reported 58 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 334, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha informed. Among the total people infected as on date, 79 have recovered and 15 have passed away. Kolkata has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 184 confirmed infections.

Meanwhile, India's tally of coronavirus infections today crossed the 23,000-mark, with a total of 23,077 cases recorded so far, according to the Ministry of Health figures released on Friday.

ALSO READ | Delhi: 6 of family test coronavirus positive in Shahdara after elderly member succumbs to COVID-19

ALSO READ | Mumbai Red Zones: BMC seals 117 new containment zones | List of 930 sealed coronavirus hotspots

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage