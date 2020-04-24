Delhi: 6 of family test coronavirus positive in Shahdara after elderly member succumbs to COVID-19

Image Source : PTI Delhi: 6 members of Shahdara family tests coronavirus positive

As many as six members of a family have tested coronavirus positive in Delhi's Shahdara area. According to the details, all the six people tested coronavirus positive after an elderly person of the same family succumbed to COVID-19 infection on April 11. The entire family has been quarantined by the authorities. The containment zone tally in the national capital has reached 92 with two new red zones added to the list. The new red zones are in the South and Shahdara districts.

While house number 15 to 101 in Dayanand Vihar has been sealed in Shahdara, in the South district, the entire affected area of Samshi Talab in Mehrauli, including the area around A-3, Lake View Apartments has been sealed.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 718 and the number of cases to 23,077 in the country on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases is 17,610 as 4,748 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated, it said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said a total of 23,502 samples have been confirmed positive for coronavirus so far.

The Health Ministry said 77 foreign nationals are among the total 23,077 COVID-19 cases reported in the country.

A total of 32 deaths were reported since Thursday evening, of which 14 fatalities were reported from Maharashtra, nine from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh and two from Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the ministry said.

