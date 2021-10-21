Follow us on Image Source : ANI (FILE) Char Dham Yatra resumes after weather clears in Uttarakhand

The Char Dham Yatra, which was temporarily suspended due to incessant rains in Uttarakhand, resumed in Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri after the rains stopped on Thursday. However, roadways in Badrinath are still blocked and will be reopened after the weather clears. At least 54 people have died in rain related incidents in the state.

Devotees are leaving for the Char Dham pilgrimage from Haridwar and Rishikesh in public and private vehicles.

According to the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board, the helicopter service in Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri has become smooth and will resume in Joshimath and Pipalkoti soon.

Joshimath District Magistrate, Himanshu Khurana and Sub-Collector Kumkum Joshi, who inspected the road blockade in Badrinath on Wednesday, said that debris from villages like Tangri, Benakuli and Lambagad will be cleared before reopening the National Highway.

A large part of Almora Highway has also been completely damaged due to incessant rains. Many roads from Haldwani to Almora and from Almora to Ranikhet and Bageshwar have been damaged which has affected the movement of traffic.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reached Uttarakhand to conduct an aerial survey of disaster affected areas in the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also inspected various disaster-hit areas of Garhwal and Kumaon on Thursday. He along with Amit Shah will conduct an aerial inspection of the disaster hit areas soon.

Meanwhile, member of Devasthanam Management Board, Dr Harish Gaur, said that worship is going on in all the temples of Uttarakhand Char Dham on a daily basis. So far, about two lakh pilgrims have reached Char Dham since the opening of the gates of the temples.

Tourists are reportedly stranded in many other places of Uttarakhand. The district authorities have been instructed to evacuate them soon as soon as possible. So far, 54 people have died and 19 people have been injured in the state due to the disaster caused by heavy rains.

