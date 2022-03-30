Uttar Pradesh: 102 villages to get open gyms in Bijnor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). UP: 102 villages to get open gyms in Bijnor.

Residents of villages in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, having a population of at least 5000, will now get the facility of outdoor gyms.

The administration has shortlisted as mamy as 102 such villages in the district.

Giving details, Bijnor District Panchayat Raj Officer (DPRO) Satish Kumar said, "Proposal for the same has been prepared and the land earmarked in respective villages. If a village panchayat does not have enough land, the gym may be run in panchayat ghar or primary school grounds in the evening time. We will spend at least Rs 4 lakh or more as per requirement on each gym. Modern machines for exercising will be set here."

The expenditure on each gym will be borne by the respective village panchayats.

According to the official, each gym covering about 500 square yards will also have a storeroom for keeping equipment. Trainers will also be appointed.

The purpose of these gyms is to enable children, youth and the general public to focus on good health and healthy lifestyle in rural areas.

The DPRO said the plan for gyms was made two years ago but were stalled due to Covid-19 pandemic.

