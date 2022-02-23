Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Create gym-like workout regimen at home with THESE basic essentials

Home fitness is something that has been in our lives for thousands of years, but it took a more evident role after the pandemic when home workouts took a new shape with zoom training sessions, hybrid fitness training models, and much more. Back in the time, in the pre-transport era, exercise organically became a part of one’s life while performing daily chores or doing normal day-to-day activities. Hence, there are several ways through which one can still adapt to a healthy fitness regimen at home. If you are focused and dedicated to achieving your goals for a healthier lifestyle, home workouts can work wonders for you.

To have a strict and result-oriented fitness regimen at home one needs to have some essentials that will aid in performing gym-like workouts at home. If you are looking for a list of such workout essentials, we have listed these below for you-

1. Exercise mat- To begin with having an exercise mat/yoga mat is necessary, especially while doing exercises such as yoga, Pilates, abs work on your back, etc. Having an exercise mat makes your exercise sessions comfortable and also it helps you to demarcate a small area for your exercise session at home. Hence, you will have a designated gym-like workout space at home.

2. Resistance band: Research suggests that resistance training with the help of a resistance band or an elastic device provides strength training equivalent to other conventional devices present in gyms or fitness clubs. This is the reason why several coaches and physiotherapists advise on the use of resistance bands for muscle training and gaining muscular strength.

3. Kettlebell: Kettlebell is one of the most popular home workout equipment which has proven to help improve muscular strength, endurance, and power, in addition to cardiorespiratory fitness. Kettlebell is used for exercises that involve the whole body and are predominantly ballistic. The swing exercise is one of the most popular home workouts that can help in strength training.

4. Weight Dumbbells: These can be used for strength training like bicep curls. You can start from medium sets to more aggressive sets. For starters, 8–10-pound dumbbells are good for home workouts, just as you would in the gym environment. You can also add some heavy-weight dumbbells once you think you are now ready for the next level. Remember to stay consistent and log your fitness journey in a journal.

5. Online Trainers: You can buy all the home workout equipment, but without guidance, your efforts may all go to waste. While cyberspace is filled with different videos and information on home workouts, analyzing what suits you and your body needs is a task that often people fail at doing themselves. Hence, having an online trainer who can guide you on your home workout regimen is a must. It brings in the much-needed, knowledge, consistency, guidance, and growth in your fitness journey. Trained professionals with years of experience can add their valuable insights on which kind of exercises will suit your body and which won’t.