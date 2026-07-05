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Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding LIVE Updates: Couple set to tie the knot today, close friend invited

Written By: Sakshi Verma @sakshiverma_
Updated:

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are all set to marry today in a small wedding attended by their dear ones. Catch the live updates from the wedding venue about arrival of guests and the appearance of the couple.

Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan
Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

It's a momentous occasion for Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his bride-to-be Gauri Spratt as the duo is set to tie the knot today. Since the time Aamir introduced Gauri to one and all earlier this year, people have had plenty of queries about their marriage and the plans regarding their wedding. Even though the duo has decided to go in for a discreet wedding ceremony, the anticipation among fans is palpable. 

As a discreet wedding ceremony is lined up today, it is time to wait for the guest list, wedding pictures and more importantly, the first picture of the newly-wedded couple.

Stay with this Live blog for all the verified updates as the celebrations unfold.

 

Live updates :Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding LIVE

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  • 8:25 AM (IST)Jul 05, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt Wedding Live: Journey so far

    Aamir and Gauri have been friends for a couple of decades now. The duo actually met 25 years ago but lost touch until they met again, became friends and finally fell in love with each other.

  • 8:08 AM (IST)Jul 05, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Aamir Khan Wedding 2026: Preps were underway yesterday

    A video went viral online, where the actor's Mumbai residence was seen getting all getting all decked up before the big day. Even amid the Mumbai rains, the wedding preps were going on in full swing.

  • 8:06 AM (IST)Jul 05, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Aamir Khan Wedding Updates: Who all will be at the celebration?

    Although the guest list is a mystery, there is already lots of hype around who the Bollywood stars will be who will grace their presence at the celebrations. Aamir Khan has collaborated with many popular Bollywood celebrities in the past and so there is no denying that people are waiting for their presence at the celebrations. With the arrival of each guest, each news update will definitely attract attention and pictures will start pouring on social media.

  • 8:05 AM (IST)Jul 05, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Aamir Khan Wedding LIVE: A celebration away from the spotlight

    Unlike many high-profile Bollywood weddings, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are expected to keep things simple and personal. The ceremony is likely to be attended only by close family members and a handful of friends, making it a quiet celebration rather than a star-studded spectacle. Those close to the couple say they wanted the focus to remain on the occasion itself instead of the fanfare surrounding it.

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Aamir Khan Gauri Spratt Wedding
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