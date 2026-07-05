Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding LIVE Updates: Couple set to tie the knot today, close friend invited

New Delhi:

It's a momentous occasion for Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his bride-to-be Gauri Spratt as the duo is set to tie the knot today. Since the time Aamir introduced Gauri to one and all earlier this year, people have had plenty of queries about their marriage and the plans regarding their wedding. Even though the duo has decided to go in for a discreet wedding ceremony, the anticipation among fans is palpable.

As a discreet wedding ceremony is lined up today, it is time to wait for the guest list, wedding pictures and more importantly, the first picture of the newly-wedded couple.

Stay with this Live blog for all the verified updates as the celebrations unfold.