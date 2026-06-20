Lavish ceremony or private affair? Aamir Khan reveals wedding plans with Gauri Spratt

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is set to marry his partner Gauri Spratt in a private registered ceremony at his Mumbai home in the first week of July.

In a conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Aamir Khan revealed that the wedding will take place at home with only close family members and a few friends in attendance. The wedding is scheduled to be held on Sunday, July 5, 2026.

Aamir Khan reveals wedding plans with Gauri Spratt

Revealing his wedding plans, the Sitaare Zameen Par actor said, "It will be a very simple registered marriage at home, with just both the families and really close friends. We both want to keep it very basic."

When Aamir Khan introduces Gauri Spratt to the media

Aamir Khan introduced Gauri Spratt to the media in March 2025 during a press conference in Mumbai on his 60th birthday. He said, "I thought it would be a nice occasion for you all to meet her, besides, we won't have to keep hiding. She met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan last night."

When Aamir Khan spoke about Gauri Spratt

In April, Aamir Khan spoke about his relationship with partner Gauri and mentioned that she has brought a lot of happiness and peace into his life. In a conversation with Navbharat Times, he said, "I am very lucky that I met Gauri, and our relationship started together. She is great, I feel at peace with her. Although my relationship with (ex-wives) Kiran (Rao) and Reena (Dutta) was also very deep, but things didn't work out. When you asked, I felt that I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together. Mujhe lagta hai ab mai jaake mukammal hua hu (I feel complete today)."

More details about Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt

For the unversed, the 61-year-old actor Aamir Khan was earlier married to Reena Dutta, and the couple has two children together, Junaid and Ira. He later tied the knot with director Kiran Rao, with whom he shares a son named Azad. On the other hand, Gauri Spratt is from Bengaluru and has worked in the beauty industry. She also has a seven-year-old son, named Quinn, from her previous marriage.

Also Read: Watch: Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt make their first public appearance amid wedding buzz