Aamir Khan hugs Gauri Spratt during their first dance as husband and wife; guests cheer them on

New Delhi:

Newlyweds Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt were seen dancing together after registering their wedding at the former's Juhu home on July 5. The video was posted by cricketer and Aamir's close friend, Irfan Pathan. The video from their vow exchange to their wedding dance is all over the internet.

Aamir and Gauri's first dance as a married couple

Aamir Khan hugged wife, Gauri Spratt, while dancing together after exchanging their wedding vows. Their families and close friends, who were a part of the celebrations, cheered for them as the couple took their first steps after their wedding. During the vow ceremony, Gauri was heard saying, "I, Gauri Spratt, take Aamir Khan, my protector, my shelter, as my lawful husband."

Sharing the video, the cricketer wrote, "Dear Amir Bhai & Gauri, Heartiest congratulations on your wedding! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, laughter, and togetherness. May Allah bless your beautiful journey with endless joy and countless blessings. So happy for you both, congratulations once again!" Take a look at the video here:

Aamir and Gauri's first pic from wedding

The first glimpse from Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's intimate wedding has finally been unveiled. The couple was photographed signing the marriage register in the presence of their children, close family members and a handful of invited guests.

Aamir chose a timeless white bandhgala for the occasion, while Gauri looked elegant in an ivory lehenga choli paired with traditional statement jewellery. Their children were at the heart of the celebration. Aamir's son, Azad Rao Khan, was seen witnessing the ceremony, while Gauri's son, Quinn, also joined the family as the couple officially began a new chapter together. Here's the photo:

Did you know Aamir and Gauri's children curated the wedding menu?

India TV had earlier exclusively reported that Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt entrusted their children with planning one of the most special parts of the celebration. According to a source close to the family, the entire wedding menu was "completely curated and decided by the kids," who also played an active role throughout the intimate ceremony. Aamir has three children, Junaid, Ira and Azad, while Gauri has a son from her previous marriage.

The wedding reflected the couple's wish for a simple celebration. Speaking about their plans earlier, Aamir had said, "It will be a very simple registered marriage at home, with just both the families and really close friends. We both want to keep it very basic." True to his words, the ceremony was attended only by close family members and a few loved ones.

Also read: Aamir Khan greets media with folded hands, makes first appearance after marrying Gauri Spratt