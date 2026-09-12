No Snitching song out: Aarush Bhola, Laila and Farrhana Bhatt turn up the heat in Haryanvi hip-hop track

The Haryanvi hip-hop track No Snitching, featuring Aarush Bhola, Varun Yadav aka Laila and Farrhana Bhatt, is finally out. Sung by Vin WRLD and Harshit Rao, the song was released on Saturday, September 12, and has been gaining attention online since its release.

The collaboration has also created curiosity among fans, especially with the three artists coming together for the first time. For the unversed, all three celebrities have appeared on reality TV shows, with Aarush Bhola featuring in Rise and Fall, Varun Yadav aka Laila in Netflix's Lock Upp 2, and Farrhana Bhatt in Bigg Boss 19 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

The track blends Haryanvi beats with a hip-hop sound, with Aarush Bhola, Laila and Farrhana Bhatt bringing their own energy to the song.

No Snitching song out

The song features Aarush Bhola, Varun Yadav aka Laila and Farrhana Bhatt in prominent roles. Their chemistry and screen presence make the track more interesting, while the Haryanvi touch gives it a different feel.

Within a few hours of its release, No Snitching has crossed 7 lakh views on YouTube. Fans have been reacting to the track across social media, with many praising its catchy beats and energetic presentation.

Internet reacts to No Snitching song

One user on YouTube commented, "Okay but why is this song SO ADDICTIVE Farrhana’s vibe is unmatched fr." Another added, "Our girl really said NO SNITCHING and delivered exactly that PROUD REBELLIONS!!!"

Another YouTuber commented, "There’s something about this MV that makes you want to replay it immediately after it ends. The song gets stuck in your head, but HER presence gets stuck in your mind."

More about No Snitching

Anshul Garg has backed the track, which brings together elements of Haryanvi music and contemporary hip-hop. The song has been sung by Vin WRLD and Harshit Rao, while Vin WRLD has also penned and composed the track. The music has been produced by Lunar, with Aniket Jain serving as the mixing engineer.

Aarush Bhola, Varun Yadav and Farrhana Bhatt's recent work

Aarush Bhola is a YouTuber and actor. He has appeared in Prime Video's shows Rise and Fall and Playground Season 5, as well as Game of Greed and Lafda Central. Varun Yadav, aka Laila, was last seen in Netflix's Lock Upp 2, while Farrhana Bhatt appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

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From Laila Majnu to Singham Again: Farrhana Bhatt’s Bollywood journey before Bigg Boss 19