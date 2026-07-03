Aamir Khan confirms July 5 wedding with Gauri Spratt at recent screening: 'Sabki blessings chahenge…'

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has officially confirmed that he is set to marry his partner, Gauri Spratt, on July 5, 2026, in an intimate ceremony. Speaking to the media at the screening of Arshad Warsi's series Pritam and Pedro, the actor shared that the wedding will be a small, intimate ceremony at home with both families.

He also sought the love and blessings of his fans as he begins a new chapter in his life. Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are expected to register their marriage at the actor's Mumbai residence on July 5 in an intimate ceremony attended by close family members and close friends.

Aamir Khan confirms July 5 wedding with partner Gauri Spratt

While interacting with the media, alongside his son Juned Khan, Aamir Khan said, "Haan, meri shaadi ho rahi hai 5 July ko, aur bahut hi chhoti si shaadi hai. Ghar par hi kar rahe hain, dono families ke saath. Bahut hi khaas din hai humare liye. Sabki duayein aur blessings chahenge. Prarthana karein ki hum khush rahein aur humara safar achha rahe." (Yes, I am getting married on July 5, and it's going to be a very small wedding. We are having it at home with both families. It's a very special day for us. We seek everyone's prayers and blessings. Please pray that we stay happy and that our journey together goes well.)

About Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding menu

India TV has exclusively learnt details about the menu planned for Aamir and Gauri's wedding. The wedding menu has been planned entirely by the couple's children. According to a source close to the celebrations, the cuisine has been "completely curated and decided by the kids," who will also play an active role in the wedding festivities.

Earlier, the Sitaare Zameen Par actor said that he wanted to keep the wedding simple. Revealing his wedding plans, he said, "It will be a very simple registered marriage at home, with just both the families and really close friends. We both want to keep it very basic."

About Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt

For the unversed, Aamir Khan was previously married to Kiran Rao, with whom he has a son, Azad Rao Khan. He also has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, with his first wife, Reena Dutta. Meanwhile, Gauri has a son from her previous marriage. Originally from Bengaluru, Gauri Spratt has a background in fashion and entrepreneurship. She studied at the University of the Arts London and is currently associated with the production house of Aamir Khan Productions.

Also Read: Exclusive: Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding menu has been planned by their children