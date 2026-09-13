Haiwaan sees another slow day, while Mirzapur: The Movie and Hanuman Ansh lead Saturday box office

Several films are currently competing at the box office, but their fortunes have been markedly different. While Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s Haiwaan has struggled to gain momentum since its release, Mirzapur: The Movie and Hanuman Ansh continued to draw audiences on Saturday.

Here is a look at how the three films performed on Saturday, September 12.

Haiwaan struggles to pick up pace

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan, opened in theatres on September 11. The film had a slow start, collecting around Rs 3 crore on its opening day. The film did not see a significant jump on Saturday either. Despite the weekend, Haiwaan earned Rs 2.50 crore on its second day, taking its total collection to Rs 5.51 crore. The film will need a substantial improvement over the remainder of the weekend to build momentum at the box office.

Mirzapur: The Movie maintains its run

Mirzapur: The Movie, which brings the popular Prime Video franchise to the big screen, continued its strong performance on its ninth day in theatres. The film recorded a noticeable rise on Saturday, collecting Rs 12.50 crore. Its total collection now stands at Rs 170.48 crore.

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu in key roles, the film has managed to maintain audience interest even after more than a week in theatres. The feature is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and is based on the popular Mirzapur universe created by Puneet Krishna.

Hanuman Ansh moves closer to Rs 200 crore

Hanuman Ansh continued its impressive box-office run despite completing 37 days in theatres. The film once again recorded a strong collection on Saturday, outperforming the newer releases in terms of daily earnings. The film earned Rs 18.50 crore on Saturday, taking its total net collection to Rs 192.18 crore. With the overall figure now nearing the Rs 200 crore mark, the film could achieve the milestone soon if its strong run continues.

The contrasting performances underline the current box-office scenario, with Hanuman Ansh sustaining its momentum well into its sixth week, while Mirzapur: The Movie continues to benefit from its established fan base. Haiwaan, meanwhile, has yet to see the kind of weekend growth that could significantly change its opening-weekend performance.

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Haiwaan sees slow growth on Day 2; here's Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan's film's Saturday earnings, early update