Mahira Khan pregnant with second child at 41, flaunts baby bump at TIFF 2026; calls it 'Allah's plan'

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan is expecting her second child with husband Salim Karim. The 41-year-old actor announced her pregnancy on social media, sharing a picture of herself in a white maternity gown and proudly showing her baby bump.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Mahira wrote, “We make plans, and then there is ALLAH’S plan.” The announcement comes as the actor makes her debut at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2026.

Mahira Khan announces pregnancy

Mahira married businessman Salim Karim in an intimate ceremony in Pakistan in 2023. The baby will be the couple’s first child together. The actor is already a mother to son Azlaan, who was born in 2010 during her previous marriage to Ali Askari. Mahira has spoken about motherhood and her relationship with her son on several occasions, and her latest announcement marks a new chapter in her personal life.

The pregnancy news comes shortly after Mahira made her debut at TIFF, where she participated in the festival’s Community Impact programme and was honoured for her contribution to cinema.

Mahira flaunts baby bump at TIFF

Mahira also attended the world premiere of Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, directed by Bassam Tariq and starring Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali. The actor walked the red carpet in a saree and was seen proudly flaunting her baby bump. Her appearance came shortly before she publicly confirmed her pregnancy on social media.

Speaking to Pakistani publication Dawn, Mahira admitted that revealing the pregnancy publicly was not an easy decision for her. She said she is generally a private person and was initially apprehensive about sharing such a personal part of her life.

She also joked that she was worried about finding the right clothes for the red carpet while pregnant. However, Mahira eventually decided to embrace the moment instead of trying to hide her pregnancy.

Mahira opens up about pregnancy at 41

In the same interview, Mahira opened up about how different her second pregnancy has been from her first. She was 24 when she was pregnant with Azlaan and said that her experience this time has been more challenging, both physically and emotionally.

Mahira explained that she now has a greater awareness of the changes and uncertainties that come with pregnancy. While there has been immense happiness, she admitted that the experience has also brought fear, exhaustion and vulnerability.

The actor also spoke about the physical demands of pregnancy. She said there are days when her body does not allow her to do everything she expects of herself, something she has had to adjust to after years of working, travelling and maintaining a busy routine.

Life can surprise you: Mahira Khan

Mahira also reflected on entering motherhood again after many years. She said she already had an established life, with a grown-up son, work, routines and independence, and had not necessarily imagined starting this journey again at this stage.

The Raees actor said the experience has taught her to surrender and accept that she does not need to have every aspect of her life figured out. Mahira described the pregnancy as an unexpected new chapter and acknowledged that while people often make plans for their lives, things can take an entirely different direction.

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