Singer Gulab Sidhu's house targeted by three masked men in Barnala, six rounds fired; incident caught on CCTV

Three unidentified motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire at the residence of Punjabi singer Gulab Sidhu in Punjab’s Barnala district late Saturday night, police said. No one was injured in the incident. Sidhu was not at home when the firing took place, although his family members were present inside the house. The incident occurred in Pharwahi village, where the assailants allegedly targeted the gate of the singer’s residence.

According to the police, the three men were wearing masks and arrived on a motorcycle. Two of them allegedly opened fire towards the house, while the third person, who was riding the motorcycle, appeared to be recording the incident on a mobile phone.

Firing captured on CCTV

The entire incident was recorded by a CCTV camera installed at the residence. The footage, which shows the men firing outside the house before fleeing the spot, has since surfaced on social media. Police said their initial investigation suggests that six rounds were fired. Bullets struck the main gate of the house, but no injuries have been reported so far.

Following the incident, police reached the spot and began examining the CCTV footage to identify those involved. Investigators are also checking cameras installed in the surrounding area in an effort to trace the motorcycle-borne assailants. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused, police said.

Gulab Sidhu had received threats earlier

The firing comes against the backdrop of reports that Gulab Sidhu had previously received death threats. The singer is also known to have been a close associate of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Sidhu has been provided two security personnel by the Punjab Police, according to officials.

The motive behind the latest firing has not yet been established. Police are investigating the incident from all possible angles and are working to identify the three men seen in the CCTV footage. No arrests have been reported so far.

Who is Gulab Sidhu

The Punjabi singer is known for his strong, folk-influenced sound and songs that blend traditional Punjabi music with contemporary production. He began releasing music in the 2010s and gained wider recognition with tracks such as Parle Ji, Dodge, Dil Jatt Da, 22 22 and Bai Bai. His collaboration with late singer Sidhu Moosewala on 22 22 became one of his notable releases, while Bai Bai also featured Moosewala. Other popular tracks associated with Sidhu include Lahore, Jahangir Di Haveli, Jawani, Rajdhani, Sold To Death and Ainak.

(Reported By: Praveen Rishi)

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