Liquor in UP to be sold in cans, not bottles

Image Source : PTI Liquor to be sold in cans, not in the bottles in Uttar Pradesh.

Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Uttar Pradesh will now be sold in aluminum cans instead of glass bottles. This decision has been taken under the new excise policy and UP becomes the first state in the country to introduce canned IMFL. According to the principal secretary, excise Department, Sanjay Bhoosreddy, the aluminum cans packaging will have a positive effect on the environment and will also put an end to the problem of adulteration of alcohol.

The companies will also benefit with the reduction in losses due to the breakage of bottles and lead to a reduction in packaging cost.

The cans will also come cheaper than the glass bottles which are currently being used.

Under the new excise policy, the proposal for selling country-made liquor in tetra packs has also received the go-ahead.

