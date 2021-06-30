'Objective is to revive party beyond Bihar': JDU to to fight Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2022

Follow us on JDU secretary KC Tyagi

UP Assembly elections 2021: The Janata Dal (United) has announced that it will contest the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh early next year alone.

Party's general secretary KC Tyagi said that the first choice will be to contest as part of the BJP-led NDA and that "we hope it works out".

Tyagi noted that the JD(U) have had old presence in Uttar Pradesh since the days of the erstwhile Samata Party.

"We had MLAs in the UP and we also had ministers in the government. The objective is to revive the party beyond Bihar," he said.

The Janata Dal (United) did not contest in 2017 Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set a target of winning more than 300 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The BJP won 312 seats in the 2017 elections. The Samajwadi Party and BSP had won 47 and 19 seats, respectively.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in February-March next year. The term of current assembly will expire on 14 March next year.

