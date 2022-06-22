Uddhav Thackeray, amidst Maharashtra political crisis, makes an emotional appeal | TAKE AWAYS of his speech

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray virtually addresses the people of the state, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Highlights 'Sharad and Sonia trusted me. I have faced all challenges and will continue Balasaheb's legacy'

I am moving out of CM's official residence Varsha to Matoshree. I am ready to resign: CM Uddhav

Who has the numbers is not an issue. In democracy, whoever has the numbers, is the winner: Uddhav

Maharashtra political crisis: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said he was ready to quit his post if the rebel MLAs tell him that they don’t want him to continue as Maharashtra CM. He was forced to break his silence after his government was pushed to the brink of collapse by rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

He, however, asserted, that he would be happy to see a Shiv Sainik as his successor on the CM’s post, adding he took up the post despite his inexperience after a suggestion from NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

HERE ARE THE MAJOR TAKEAWAYS:

Shiv Sena and Hindutva are like souls for one another

Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi trusted me. I have tackled all challenges and will continue Balasaheb's legacy.

Some of our MLAs went missing. They were forcibly taken to Surat. Some of the MLAs want to come back

My own don't want me as CM, what can I do then. They should have spoken to me first before going away to Surat. I don't have any interest in power

I am moving out of CM's official residence Varsha to Matoshree. I am ready to resign, I am ready to step down as Shiv Sena president if they (rebels) want.

I am not power-hungry... I am Bal Thackeray's son. Who has the numbers is not an issue, in a democracy one who has the numbers is the winner. I appeal to each of the Shiv Sena MLA to come forward and tell me that they don't want me as CM

