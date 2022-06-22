Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde writes to Governor, submits signature of 34 MLAs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with Cabinet Ministers Eknath Shinde, Jitendra Awhad and Aaditya Thackeray.

Highlights MVA govt is battling survival crisis following rebellion of Shinde

Group of rebel Maharashtra MLAs, led by Shinde, were flown to Guwahati today morning

Resolution said “there is enormous discontent amongst the cadre of the party"

Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena Legislature Party resolution carrying signatures of 34 rebel MLAs stating that Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde remains as leader of Shiv Sena Legislature Party was sent to Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

In the resolution, the MLAs, who are part of the breakaway faction, said “there is enormous discontent that amongst the cadre of the party viz. Shiv Sena for forming the government with NCP and Indian National Congress who are ideologically opposed to out party”. The resolution further said "Shiv Sena and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) had forged a pre-poll alliance for the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly General Elections. They sought the blessings of the voters for this Sena-BJP alliance which the voters accepted and voted in favour of this alliance." "After the results were out Shiv Sena formed an alliance with opposing parties which they had fought against in 2019 Assembly elections," the resolution added.

Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is battling a survival crisis following the rebellion of senior Sena minister Shinde and a sizeable number of MLAs belonging to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. Shinde has claimed that he has 46 MLAs supporting him. A group of rebel Maharshtra MLAs, led by Shinde, were flown to Guwahati on Wednesday morning and were taken to a luxury hotel on the outskirts of the city amid tight security. The MLAs were taken to Surat from Mumbai on Tuesday and the decision to shift them to Guwahati was taken on security grounds, a BJP source said earlier in the day.

Earlier in the day, Shinde asserted that 40 MLAs from Maharashtra have accompanied him to Assam's Guwahati and they are committed to Balasaheb Thackeray's 'Hindutva' ideology. Shinde and some MLAs had reached the hotel in Surat on late Monday night, hours after Legislative Council polls which saw the BJP winning a fifth seat despite not having enough numbers in the Assembly, possibly due to suspected cross-voting from the ruling bloc besides support from Independent MLAs and those from smaller parties. After the Council poll results, Shinde went incommunicado and later it came to light he is camping in the hotel along with some party MLAs.

Also Read | 'Power will go, it'll come back again...': Sanjay Raut as Shiv Sena struggles to firefight crisis

Also Read | Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena convenes meeting of MLAs at 5 PM, absentees to face punitive action

Latest India News