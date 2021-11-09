Tulsi Gowda: Meet the barefoot environmentalist whose pic receiving Padma Shri went viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Tulsi Gowda is an environmentalist from Karnataka who has planted more than 30,000 saplings

Who is Tulsi Gowda: A photo of a barefooted elderly woman draped in a simple saree in her ethnic style greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit and other dignitaries during the Padma Award event at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi is being shared widely on social media. The woman in the photo is Tulsi Gowda.

Environmentalist Tulsi Gowda, who hails from Karnataka, was awarded Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind for her immense contribution towards conservation of trees. She has planted than 30,000 saplings and has been involved in environmental conservation activities for the past six decades.

For Tulsi Gowda, forest nurseries are like her children which is evident from the way she tends to the saplings.

Many shared Gowda's photo receiving the prestigious Padma award describing it as the 'image of the day'. One of the photos shows PM Modi clasping the humble woman's hand and interacting with her.

Tulsi Gowda, 77, has worked for over six decades planting sapling and taking care of nurseries of the forest department. She belongs to the Halakki tribe and is regarded as an 'encyclopaedia of forests' for her vast knowledge about trees and herbs.

Latest India News