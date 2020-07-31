Sushant Singh Rajput death: Karni Sena demands CBI probe, threatens blocking highways

Image Source : PTI Karni Sena presses for CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

The Karni Sena has urged the government to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Demanding the inquiry, a few members of the Karni Sena have warned of a violent protest, in case the government does not initiate a CBI inquiry into the case. Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi has stated the late actor's death was not a suicide and has said the organization will protest and block all national highways in the country if the government does not take the issue seriously.

Gogamedi claimed that Sushant's 'alleged murder' was pre-mediated by the Bollywood gangs that allegedly function at the underworld's mercy.

Taking the names of several celebrities, Gogamedi also said they don't allow new talent to emerge. The Karni Sena chief also alleged that he has met Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to discuss the CBI probe into Sushant's death.

Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena members had visited Sushant's family in Bihar as well, as the police investigation in the case continues.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, this year. He was found hanging at his Mumbai flat and was said to be undergoing depression for the past few months.

Earlier, BSP chief Mayawati had also demanded a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Meanwhile, in a major development, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a PIL filed by petitioner Alka Priya demanding a CBI investigation in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Stating that the petitioner has no locus stand in the matter, the apex court said that the Mumbai Police is already probing the case and suggested the petitioner file a PIL in the Bombay High Court in order to seek appropriate relief.

The order was dismissed by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.

