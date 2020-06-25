Image Source : ANI Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap meet Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Patna

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav met the family of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Patna, who was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. Both of them also paid tributes to the actor.

मशहूर अभिनेता स्वर्गीय सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के आवास पहुँच श्रद्धांजलि दी एवं शोक संतप्त परिजनों से मिल संवेदना व्यक्त की। कम उम्र में उन्होंने ऊँचाइयाँ प्राप्त कर बिहार का नाम रोशन किया।



हमारी माँग है कि बिहार में बनने वाली फ़िल्म सिटी का नामकरण सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के नाम पर हो। pic.twitter.com/yFMeUHUuh5 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 25, 2020

The actor's death left the entire country in utter shock. The post mortem report claimed that Sushant died by asphyxia due to hanging. His body was sent to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital for post mortem the same day. The cause of his death was suicide.

Meanwhile, the police are conducting an investigation and several people are being questioned.

