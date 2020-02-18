Speeding car falls from Bharat Nagar flyover in Hyderabad, driver dies, 5 others injured

Image Source : ANI Car in Hyderabad falls from Bharat Nagar flyover

A speeding car fell from Bharat Nagar flyover in the early morning hours today. The driver is dead while five others are injured and have been admitted to Gandhi Hospital. A case has been registered. More to follow.

Hyderabad: A speeding car fell from Bharat Nagar flyover in the early morning hours today; driver dead, 5 others injured admitted to Gandhi Hospital; case registered pic.twitter.com/jWrHgUIk6N — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2020

Earlier, in November 2019, a woman was killed and several injured after a speeding car fell off a newly inaugurated flyover in Gachibowli area of Hyderabad. The major accident also damaged two cars underneath the flyover.

The newly opened bio-diversity flyover was inaugurated earlier this month by Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao.

The speeding car lost control while taking a steep turn and fell off the flyover on a woman who was waiting for an autorickshaw underneath the flyover.

The impact was so severe that the woman got crushed under the car, which was completely smashed from the fall. The injured have been taken to the nearest hospital.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to next of kin of the woman who died in the accident and medical assistance to the victims who received injuries.

The flyover at Biodiversity junction has been closed for three days.

This is the second major accident to take place on the flyover since its inauguration on November 4. Earlier this month, two people were killed after being hit by a car on the flyover.