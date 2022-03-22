Tuesday, March 22, 2022
     
Sonia Gandhi meets some leaders of G-23 grouping at her residence in Delhi

The leaders who Sonia Gandhi met today included Deputy Leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma and Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari. 

PTI
New Delhi Published on: March 22, 2022 16:32 IST
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi
Image Source : PTI (FILE)



Days after meeting Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress president Sonia Gandhi held discussions with some other leaders of the G-23 grouping at her residence on Tuesday. G-23 is a group of dissenting Congress leaders who have demanded an organisational overhaul.

The leaders who Gandhi met included Deputy Leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma and Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari. She is likely to meet some other leaders of the G-23 as well in the coming days. Azad, on the other hand, is learnt to have met some other leaders of the grouping.

Sources said the leadership is open to suggestions from the G-23 and have reached out to them in a bid to resolve the differences within and work out a resolution to strengthen the party.

The grouping had on March 16 said the "only way forward for the Congress was to adopt a model of inclusive and collective leadership and decision making at all levels."

G-23 sources said they want to strengthen the Congress and "not undermine it in any way". 

